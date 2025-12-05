The Cincinnati Reds made the playoffs for the first time since 2020 this year, but failed to win a single game. They have a solid young core and, finally, may be willing to spend to support them. Ohio native Kyle Schwarber is available in MLB free agency, and the Reds are interested. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal outlined the Schwarber-Reds situation on Foul Territory on Friday.

"I don't see it happening, but I know the Reds actually want to make this happen." The Reds interest in Kyle Schwarber is real, and he also seems to be interested, says @Ken_Rosenthal.

“In the end, it would seem they are going to get outbid,” Rosenthal said. “And some people at that point might say, ‘See, it was never real.' It is real as far as their interest. And it is real in terms of, he's a guy from Middletown, Ohio, about a half-hour north of Cincinnati, and he seems to be interested in them as well. But can the Reds outbid the Phillies, or whoever else might be in on Kyle Schwarber? That remains to be seen.”

Rosenthal continued, outlining the facts that Schwarber has to come to terms with to sign with the Reds. “Now, what's the scenario to sign with Cincinnati? It would probably be this: Willing to take less money, or deferals whatever the case might be. And willing to join a team that sees him as a guy who could help them grow, help their young players, become a great influence on them, and at the same time, wants to play for Terry Francona. These are all appealing things to Schwarber, I'm sure. But this is also his last chance at a major payday, most likely.

Despite being a Phillies fan favorite, Schwarber may leave for any number of suitors. Anyone with an open DH spot should be putting in a bid on Schwarber. That includes the Reds, but also includes the Phillies, New York Mets, and more big-market teams. The Reds have an uphill battle, but it would be a huge get if they landed Schwarber.