The New York Mets are closing out spring training ahead of an important 2026 season. Pitching will be heavily scrutinized after a brutal season on the mound for the Amazins. Part of the reason for that poor performance was an injury to Sean Manaea, the surprising Mets star who has struggled with velocity in 2026 spring training. He told SNY Mets that he is not worried about the dip in velocity yet.

"It's low, but I feel good – I'm not concerned about it whatsoever. We get up to Citi Field, get some adrenaline going, it'll shoot back up." Sean Manaea on his fastball velocity being under 90 MPH: pic.twitter.com/q44r7lAeW9 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 17, 2026

“It's low, but I feel good. I'm not concerned about it whatsoever,” Manaea told the media on Tuesday. “We get up to Citi Field, get some adrenaline going, it'll shoot back up.”

Manaea showed no reason for concern in the Mets' spring training game on Tuesday. Against a Miami Marlins lineup featuring many of their Opening Day starters, Manaea threw four perfect innings with four strikeouts. While the velocity still may not be there, things are looking up for the veteran.

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The Mets' magical run to the 2024 NLCS was aided by an incredible season from Manaea. He was on a one-year contract, finishing the year with a 12-6 record and a 3.47 ERA. That landed him a three-year contract with the Mets, but the first year was a nightmare.

The Mets have two new pitchers catching everyone's eye coming into 2026. They traded for Freddy Peralta, but have not given him a contract extension yet. Nolan McLean took the league by storm in his eight starts, posting a 2.06 ERA. With all of the attention on those two, Manaea can ramp up without the spotlight directly on him this spring.

The Mets have a new-look roster after a September collapse in 2025. Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo, two fan favorites, are gone in favor of Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette. If that works out, Queens will be alive in October. And that is where Manaea can thrive, as long as his velocity is on point.