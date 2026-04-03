The Colorado Rockies are in the middle of one of the worst stretches in the history of sports. The team has been very bad for many consecutive seasons. Even before Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story left, the team had a very hard time winning games, and they are a threat for the worst record in the league each season. It's unclear when that will change. For now, they play in a competitive NL West division against a Los Angeles Dodgers squad that seems unbeatable in the playoffs.

Speaking of the playoffs, something the Rockies players and fans want to participate in more than anything, is where all the magic happens. Postseason baseball is amazing, and every MLB team's goal is to reach that for a chance to win a World Series.

Rockies outfielder and former No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft out of La Costa Canyon High School in Carlsbad, California, Mickey Moniak, says he would cut off his finger if that meant he would play in a playoff game.

#Rockies OF Mickey Moniak missed the first six games of the season with a sprained right ring finger. Had it been a playoff run in September, he said he probably would not have gone on the IL. “Oh, I would have cut it off.” — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) April 3, 2026

Of course, the Rockies would have to be in contention for this scenario to happen. In general, you love to hear the fire come out of his mouth when it comes to being fired up about postseason baseball. The Rockies need these types of players on their roster. Since he arrived in Colorado after playing for the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies, Moniak has turned into one of their best hitters.

Last season, Moniak hit 24 home runs with a .270 batting average and .824 OPS. He added 68 RBIs, 20 doubles, and eight triples with nine stolen bases. These are all career highs.

Earlier on Friday, Moniak was reinstated from the IL.