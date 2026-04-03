The Toronto Blue Jays are patiently waiting for top prospect Trey Yesavage's return to the rotation. On Friday, the right-hander is taking a massive step towards that return.

Yesavage is slated to throw three innings in a rehab appearance at Single-A Dunedin, via Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. Manager John Schneider is predicting that Yesavage will make his return before other injured Blue Jays starters Jose Berrios and Shane Bieber.

The right-hander began his 2026 campaign on the injured list due to shoulder impingement. Toronto has slowly been working Yesavage back onto the mound. But now, the talented youngster is getting closer to his 2026 debut. Assuming his three innings at Single-A go well, the Blue Jays will likely look to move him up the minor league ranks before a full return to MLB.

When he is back on the mound for the Blue Jays, though, other teams' lineups will need to be concerned. Yesavage had a brief stint with Toronto during the regular season. Three games to be exact, where he pitched to a 3.21 ERA and a 16/7 K/BB ratio.

But during the playoffs, Yesavage took his game to another level. Over six games total, he held a 3.58 ERA and a 39/11 K/BB ratio. In Game 5 of the World Series, he pitched seven innings of one-run baseball, allowing three hits and striking out 12.

Based on that potential, the Blue Jays have remained cautious with Yesavage. But they know that when healthy, he will play a big role in their playoff rush. Barring any setbacks, his arrival seems close to occurring.