There’s no doubt that Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has special traits. And his competitive fire lights up against rivals. But is his overall game enough? An NFL insider believes Daniels is the key to saving the Commanders' “panic” offseason.

The revolving-door moves are part of the panic, according to The Athletic.

“They are making a bunch of revolving-door moves this year, which looks like a panic to me,” one executive said. “It is going to depend on how the quarterback plays. He can save it all.”

However, Daniels couldn’t save anything last season. And when he tries to do too much, invariably, he gets injured. So, whoever this executive is, it seems like he’s putting too much on Daniels’ plate. And because of the nature of anonymous comments that the executive knows will be published, does it raise a red flag? Is he trying to cajole Daniels into another Superman attempt?

What made the Commanders' offseason look disjointed?

Cap space wasn’t an issue for the Commanders during the free agency period. But they had more roster spots to fill than most NFL teams. Hence, the revolving-door remark. Most of the Commanders’ moves in the 2025 offseason didn’t pan out. So here they are again.

What it added up to was signing fringe players in 2026, one executive said.

“You kind of get what you pay for with those $6 million-$8 million guys,” an exec said. “They are fringe starters. It makes some sense. You gotta fill out your roster. They had to get younger.”

So, the signing of a guy like EDGE Odafe Oweh looks a little expensive for what the team got. That’s true also for EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson.

“Those are rotational pieces,” an exec said. “Oweh is more of a DPR (designated pass rusher) than an every-down guy, a little hit and miss. But they needed some speed on defense.”

Of course, the Commanders are hoping for above-and-beyond performances from all of their free agents. To the team, it probably doesn’t look like a big panic. Time will tell.