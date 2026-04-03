The Oregon football team has been dominant since Dan Lanning took the reins as head coach. They are coming off an appearance in the College Football Playoff, and despite losing, they have been dominant off the field as well, in recruiting and the transfer portal. They also recently hosted a four-star quarterback to bolster their already dominant 2027 recruiting class.

Jake Nawrot visited Eugene last weekend, and it could be a big visit for both sides. The Ducks have been a quarterback factory since Dan Lanning was hired as the head coach. For Nawrot, the Illinois native could learn a lot by going to the Ducks after sitting behind Dylan Raiola for a season, since the Ducks have him set for the 2027 season as their starter, but after that, it could be Nawrot's job to lose.

In 2025, the quarterback threw for 3,078 yards and 41 touchdowns, while rushing for 8 touchdowns at John Hersey High School. The second-ranked quarterback in the class posted pictures from his visit and talked with On3's Steve Wiltfong about it as well.

“I loved Coach Lanning and every other coach that I was with,” Nawrot told Wiltfong. “Coach Koa (Kaiai), coach (Jay) Johnson, and coach (Drew) Mehringer were also amazing. But I really loved watching Dante Moore and how he goes through his day and operates to play at such a high level.”

Teams are lining up for Nawrot's services in the 2027 recruiting class. Nawrot’s father, Paul Nawrot, was a former walk-on linebacker for the Iowa Hawkeyes. So it only makes sense that they are competing for his commitment as well.

Oregon officially offered Nawrot back on March 16. Nawrot has also taken several unofficial visits to other Big Ten programs. He has visited the Purdue Boilermakers, the Washington Huskies, the Wisconsin Badgers, the Northwestern Wildcats, and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, all of whom have also offered him.

The elite quarterback will also visit Iowa on Apr. 4 and Washington on Apr. 7, filling out his visit schedule for the spring. He would be a massive pickup if the Ducks can pull this off.