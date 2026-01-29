Cleveland Guardians fans received clarity Thursday regarding Jose Ramirez’s availability for the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic. While the Guardians franchise cornerstone remains a key figure for Team Dominican Republic, his participation will not begin in the first round with pool play.

Ramirez is expected to miss the opening round of the World Baseball Classic, though the possibility of joining the roster later in the tournament remains open if conditions allow. The development comes just five days after he signed a seven-year, $175 million contract extension with the Guardians last Saturday, solidifying his commitment to the organization through the 2032 season.

The update was first shared by the BBWAA's Francys Romero, who posted the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) after receiving confirmation from Dominican Republic general manager Nelson Cruz. Romero added that the team is currently planning without the veteran switch-hitter for the opening stage of the tournament.

“Nelson Cruz announced that José Ramírez will miss at least the first round of the 2026 World Baseball Classic, though he could potentially join the team in the second round.”

Article Continues Below

Shortly after Romero’s post, the Talkin’ Baseball also podcast took to the platform to confirm the information, reinforcing that Ramirez is not expected to appear during pool play but has not been ruled out entirely.

“José Ramírez will miss the first round of the World Baseball Classic but could potentially join the Dominican Republic for the second round, per general manager Nelson Cruz (via @francysromeroFR)”

Despite the recent extension, no specific reason was given for Ramirez’s delayed availability. The Dominican Republic has not cited injury, insurance complications, or personal factors, leaving the situation officially classified as conditional. Any potential return would depend on the team advancing and Ramirez clearing whatever hurdle remains.

For the Guardians, the update provides offseason clarity. Ramirez remains fully committed to Cleveland as the organization prepares for the 2026 MLB season, with no impact on his club status. For the Dominican Republic, his absence removes one of the most reliable offensive performers in international competition from the opening phase of the tournament.