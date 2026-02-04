The Cleveland Guardians are a team that seems to linger in the background until it's time to play the most important games. The Guardians are led by Jose Ramirez, one of the best all-around players in Major League Baseball, and the Guardians rewarded him in the offseason with a 7-year, $175-million contract extension.

The Guardians are not a team that can compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox or the Toronto Blue Jays when it comes to paying out huge contracts and attracting the best players in the sport. However, it speaks highly of both Ramirez and the organization that the two sides worked out such a lucrative deal.

The message is that the Guardians will do everything they can to reward the players who lay it all on the line on an every-night basis. That's what Ramirez has done for 13 seasons, all with the Guardians. Ramirez is a superb fielder, an excellent hitter with power and a penchant for driving in big runs. He belted 30 home runs and stole 44 bases last season while scoring 103 runs and driving in 85.

Ramirez has hit 30 or more home runs four times in his career. The 33-year-old still has plenty of gas left in the tank, and it would not be surprising if the 7-time All-Star plays in the Midsummer Classic at least five more times in his career. He is clearly on his way to the Hall of Fame when it's time for him to call it a career.

Ramirez has help from Kwan, but that's not enough

As dominating as Ramirez can be, the Guardians need to make at least one key move prior to the start of spring training if they are going to serve notice that they are going to get back on top in the American League Central and get past the Detroit Tigers.

Ramirez has a solid partner in crime in left fielder Steven Kwan, and those two form an excellent 1-2 punch. Kwan is one of the best lead-off/set-up men in the American League as he knows how to battle at the plate. He will foul off the best pitches, go to the opposite field on a regular basis and pull the ball when it is required. Kwan slashed .272/.330/.374 with 29 doubles, 1 triple and 11 home runs last season.

Manager Stephen Vogt can depend on both Ramirez and Kwan, but the Guardians could use a legitimate power-hitting corner outfielder. The Guardians need to call the Red Sox and find a way to trade for Gold Glove right fielder Wilyer Abreu.

The Red Sox have a plethora of outfielders and there have been reports that they are willing to trade one of them.

They have four legitimate outfielders, and they are committed to playing second-year potential superstar Roman Anthony in left field. Ceddanne Rafaela is a Gold Glove-winning centerfielder who flashes his offensive skills but has not found consistency at the plate. However, the Red Sox are not going to trade him.

Abreu and Duran are attractive trade targets for Guardians

That leaves Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran. Most of the trade rumors center around Duran being the outfielder who will be sent out of town. However, his explosive speed, clutch hitting and enthusiasm make it difficult for the Red Sox to send him packing. If the Red Sox trade him, he could easily become a game-changing spark plug who carries his new team to the playoffs.

Abreu would fill a key need for the Guardians. Like Rafaela, he has been a Gold Glove winner. He has a powerful arm and he can go get the ball in right field. In addition to his defensive play, Abreu has excellent power.

Abreu has been a regular for the Red Sox in each of the last two seasons. He belted 15 home runs and drove in 58 runs in 2024 while playing 132 games. His home run total grew to 22 last season with 69 RBI while playing just 115 games. If Abreu can play a full season of 150 games or more, he could hit 30 home runs.

That's what makes Abreu an attractive trade target for the Guardians and it would take quite a bit to get the Red Sox to part with him.

The Red Sox are in need of infielders, but the Guardians don't have an equivalent player to trade at this point. The Guardians are hoping that top prospect Travis Bazzana can take over the 2nd base position and become a star. The Guardians would not want to trade the Australian native, and the Red Sox are looking for a more established 2nd baseman since they are depending on Anthony and Marcelo Mayer to develop into key contributors at this point.

If the Guardians want to acquire a slugging outfielder like Anthony or Duran, they may need to work a third team into the equation that can send a 2nd baseman to the Red Sox.

If that happens, a deal with the Red Sox that pays key dividends could be made