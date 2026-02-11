Spring training is getting closer and closer to starting, and the 2026 World Baseball Classic is not far behind. Team USA is ready to compete with a very talented team led by Aaron Judge, Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, and Bobby Witt Jr.

Corbin Carroll is a huge name as well; however, due to his surgery on his right hand (Wednesday), Carroll is expected to miss some time heading into the 2026 season. He will not play in the WBC. Jon Morosi shared some names who could replace the speedster on the roster.

“USA Baseball officials are working through possible injury replacements for Corbin Carroll. Steven Kwan, Tyler Soderstrom, Riley Greene, Roman Anthony, James Wood, Wyatt Langford, and Kyle Stowers are under consideration, per source.”

Kwan seems like a perfect fit with his hitting skillset and ability to play both corner outfield spots. Kwan hit .272 with 11 home runs, 29 doubles, and 52 RBIs last season. He had 170 total hits and struck out only 60 times. The replacement is likely going to be an outfielder, as the infield is locked and loaded with depth.

Team USA will be in Group B, taking on Mexico, Great Britain, Brazil, and Italy. Mexico will be a great team as always, with some talented major leaguers on that roster. That contest will be on March 9, and Team USA will be the home team in Houston, Texas. Three of the four group-stage games will be home contests for the Americans, and three in a row after beginning as the road team against Brazil.