Trevor Bauer earned his only All-Star selection in MLB with the Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians) in 2018. It was a strong year for Bauer, but his time in Cleveland soured in 2019 following an incident during a game against the Kansas City Royals. After a difficult outing on the mound, Bauer turned around toward the outfield at Kauffman Stadium and fired the baseball over the fence. Bauer's actions infuriated manager Terry Francona, who quickly removed the pitcher from the game.

Video via FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City:

So, um Bauer is really reaaaaaally unhappy. Holy cow. 😬#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/TJDh6ynMOu — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City (@FanDuelSN_KC) July 28, 2019

Terry Francona now manages the Cincinnati Reds, as he managed the Guardians until 2023. However, he recently discussed the immediate aftermath of the Bauer moment during an appearance on The Mo Vaughn Podcast, via Will Burge.

Tito telling us how Trevor Bauer throwing the ball over the CF wall almost killed him is so damn funny 😂 The whole story and more on tomorrow episode of The Mo Vaughn Podcast. One of the best episodes yet!https://t.co/lNVByd6qUX pic.twitter.com/KIRP8z4Bct — Will Burge (@WillBurge) February 11, 2026

“I was yelling at him so hard down behind the dugout, I started getting a pain in my neck,” Francona said. “And I thought, ‘Oh my God, I'm having a heart attack.' So I walked away, and he kind of stood there and looked at me, like, ‘Are you done? Are you not done? Are you gonna yell?'… I just walked away because I thought I was going to have a heart attack.”

It was a tense moment to say the least. Bauer did acknowledge after the game that his actions were “unprofessional.”

“First and foremost, I owe a sincere apology to all of my teammates, my coaching staff, the organization and all of our fans for how I conducted myself today,” Bauer said after the game, via Mandy Bell of MLB.com. “It’s unbecoming. It was childish, unprofessional. There’s no place for it in the game. I’m happy it didn’t result in any physical injury for anybody else. I realize I put people in danger.”

The game — which occurred on July 28, 2019 — would end up being Bauer's final contest with Cleveland. He was traded to the Reds a few days later ahead of the deadline.