Miami football had a good run to the College Football Playoff National Championship this past season, but they were defeated by Indiana. They'll be looking to find their way back into the fold, and they'll have some new players on the team trying to help with that goal.

In the latest recruiting news for Miami, they landed four-star recruit and No. 2 quarterback in the 2027 signing class, Israel Abrams. With Abrams being listed as the No. 14 overall prospect in the class, according to 247Sports, he'll be the highest-ranked quarterback that Mario Cristobal has had at Miami.

Abrams is a rising senior at Montini Catholic and has a 24-0 record in high school. This past season, he finished with 4,072 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and six interceptions, while rushing for 224 yards and ten touchdowns. In the state title game, he threw for 425 yards and had five touchdowns.

Abrams shared on the Pat McAfee Show why he decided to roll with Miami.

“I think what really it did for us was being down there,” Abrams said. “We got there Monday and were there until Thursday morning, and the coaches were nothing but helpful and full of information. They did enough to make us believe in them, and that's what we very much did. I think that's a place where I can pursue my dreams, and do something I wanna do, which is win and win games with my teammates.

4-star QB recruit Israel Abrams announced he'll be committing to the University of Miami on the @PatMcAfeeShow 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tnFi8JfGas — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 3, 2026

“When I get to Miami, my only thing will be to try to win us a national championship every year, and I want to be in Heisman talks from the jump.”

There's no doubt that Miami landed them a confident quarterback, and he has the skills to back them up.