After what felt like a lifetime with the Chicago Cubs, starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks signed with the Los Angeles Angels last winter. In his first season with the Angels, “the Professor” rebounded from a rough final season with the Cubs. He pitched his final start of the season during Friday's 5-3 win over the visiting Houston Astros. Afterwards, Hendricks reflected on his future with Halos beat writer Andres Soto of MLB.com.

“To be clear, Hendricks was referring to ‘the last one' as his last one of the season,” wrote Soto on Saturday morning. “He’s still undecided on his future beyond 2025. But with his final outing complete and the Angels down to their final two games, Hendricks reiterated that now is the time for him to sit down with his family and start to think about the next steps. The main factor in his decision will be his family, his kids, and all the other off-the-field things that take priority at this stage of his life. After that, he’ll evaluate his body, how his stuff feels, and how his mechanics have been working all season and go from there.”

It was a timeless start for Hendricks, who has kept hitters off balance with a varied mix of pitches throughout his career. The former Cub did this to perfection for most of his time at Wrigley Field. Despite a tough 2024 campaign in which he went 4-12 with an ERA of almost six, the 35-year-old is still beloved on Chicago's North Side. This winter, he will once again hit the free agent market. Retirement is certainly one option for Hendricks, depending on how things go with his family and his physical well-being. However, a return to the Cubs or Angels is another. Furthermore, another team could take a shot on the veteran next winter. What will Hendricks do?

Will Kyle Hendricks return to Cubs or Angels in 2026?

With the Angels, Hendricks has rebounded nicely. Despite the 8-10 record and 4.76 ERA, the veteran righty could still contribute on the backend of most rotations. His experience and pitch mix should help as his velocity continues to fall off. In addition to Los Angeles and the Cubs, there could be quite a few teams knocking on his door.

Yet, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hendricks call it a career. After all, his rebound this year could not extend to next season, or even further. The former Cubs ace knows that he's on the backend of his time in the majors. However, not ending his career in the postseason feels like a disservice to everything Hendricks has contributed to the game. Maybe one more playoff run in 2026, perhaps back in Chicago, would give “the Professor” a worthy ending to a notable career?