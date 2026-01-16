The Detroit Tigers have a flurry of decisions to make this offseason, as they prepare to defend their AL Central Division title. But there are so many trade rumors regarding Tarik Skubal. It makes many baseball fans believe he might be the obvious player the Tigers must trade in the offseason. But there is another player whom they could trade, and it might help their chances of doing more in the playoffs.

Detroit currently has +2800 odds to win the World Series, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They made it to Game 5 of the Division Series but managed two runs against the Seattle Mariners.

The other Tigers trade candidate struggled all season. Moreover, he went 0 for 6 in Game 5 with four strikeouts. Here is why Spencer Torkelson should be the Tigers' trade candidate this offseason, and it should happen before Spring Training hits.

Torkelson's trade value is high

Torkelson had a solid season, batting .240 with 31 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 82 runs in 155 regular-season games. Additionally, he had 27 doubles and drew 72 walks. His 169 strikeouts were a little high, but it did not matter much, as he still helped contribute. Torkelson also had an on-base percentage of .333 with a slugging percentage of .456. The playoffs did not go as well.

Torkelson hit just .188 with six RBIs and three runs while not hitting a single home run. Additionally, he had 11 strikeouts over eight games and an on-base percentage of .297 with a slugging percentage of .281. Torkelson was distraught with how the playoffs ended. But it did not negate the regular season he had. Overall, Torkelson was still one of the best hitters in the lineup.

Why would the Tigers trade him?

Article Continues Below

In an ideal world, they wouldn't. However, his trade value is higher than ever, and there is a potential logjam at first base. Detroit's lineup could also use some openings for other positions. Torkelson is a power-first first baseman. Meanwhile, Colt Keith, who can play first base, second base, and designated hitter, needs at-bats to get a rhythm going. It also seems that Kerry Carpenter is now just a designated hitter, no longer playing much outfield. Parker Meadows and other young bats will need time in the lineup.

The Tigers also need pitching depth behind Skubal. While the Tigers debate what to do with Skubal, they are also incredibly thin in the rotation. Skubal did his part, going 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA. But Jack Flaherty struggled, going 8-15 with a 4.64 ERA. Meanwhile, Casey Mize floundered down the stretch after a hot start and finished 14-6 with a 3.87 ERA. Keider Montero went 5-3 with a 4.37 ERA. Likewise, Reese Olson went 4-4 with a 3.15 ERA.

Will the Tigers trade him?

There is no telling what the Tigers will do right now. Of course, it all starts with Skubal. If the Tigers can get a deal done to keep him in Detroit, they may focus on building the pitching staff around him. Then, that might include trading someone like Torkelson away. Although Torkelson was a valuable bat in the lineup, his play in the playoffs cooled things down and left the Tigers with more questions.

For now, Torkelson remains a member of the Tigers and will likely stay in Detroit until his contract expires. But things can change quickly in the MLB, and Torkelson might be too valuable a trade chip to ignore. And while the baseball world is waiting and watching to see what happens with Skubal, Torkelson could be the next valuable Tigers trade candidate who could provide a power boost to another team that has World Series aspirations. Only time will tell what happens between now and Spring Training, as the Tigers attempt to sort out all the details while remaining in contention.