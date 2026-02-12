With Justin Verlander returning to the Detroit Tigers on a $13 million contract, it marks a much-anticipated reunion as the star pitcher made a name for himself as one of the century's most productive pitchers. As the baseball world is reacting to Verlander reuniting with the Tigers, the pitcher spoke Thursday for the first time about returning to the team.

Verlander started his MLB career in 2005 for Detroit, where he stayed with the team until 2017, when he took his talents to the Houston Astros. After a stint with the New York Mets in 2023, he would return to Houston until last season, when he signed with the San Francisco Giants, now finding his way back with his original ball club.

The 42-year-old revealed he had thought of returning, even calling members of Detroit after this last season ended.

“It was definitely in the back of my mind. I grew up in front of the fans in Detroit, I grew up in Detroit, I was a 21-year-old when I got here in Lakeland for the first time. Just so much history here,” Verlander said, according to Evan Petzold. “Last year, when we got knocked out of the playoff run, and towards the end, I was sitting there thinking about where I wanted to be – and Detroit just kept coming to my mind. As soon as the season was over, I called Scott (Harris), Chris (Ilitch), A.J. (Hinch), and let my intentions be known.”

Justin Verlander on how it feels to wear a Tigers uniform again

Article Continues Below

While Verlander and the Tigers prepare for spring training that's around the corner, the veteran pitcher is looking to build off of last season, where he recorded a 3.85 ERA to go along with 137 strikeouts and a 4-11 record in 29 games. However, he would express how glad he is to wear the Detroit logo again.

“Obviously, a lot of young talent here. They've done a great job of bringing guys in. But I'm happy to wear the Old English ‘D' again and happy to be here.”

At any rate, the Tigers are looking to further improve after finishing with an 87-75 record, which put them second in the AL Central, having been eliminated by the Seattle Mariners in the divisional series.