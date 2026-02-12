The Detroit Tigers' offseason has been marked by a lot of drama surrounding Tarik Skubal. Despite that, there is some hope on the horizon as Spring Training approaches. Kevin McGonigle headlines the top Tigers' prospects who can become the foundation of the future in Detroit.

McGonigle is currently the second-best prospect in baseball, according to a ranking tier by MLB.com. This indicates plenty of optimism about the future in Motown, even if the Skubal situation muddies the waters.

McGonigle has two other prospects that offer just as much hope in Detroit. Ultimately, these three together could represent a rebirth in Detroit, and possibly help the Tigers remain near the top of the AL Central for years to come.

McGonigle could be elite

McGonigle has drawn comparisons to baseball legends, and the numbers potentially back it up. The 2022 second-round pick has made a slow journey through the minors, but he has made some strides.

McGonigle hit .305 with 19 home runs, 80 RBIs, with a .408 on-base percentage, and a .583 slugging percentage over 88 games at High-A West Michigan and Double-A Erie. Additionally, he had a .991 OPS. McGonigle reigned supreme in the Arizona Fall League, garnering AFL MVP honors after hitting .362 with five home runs over 19 games.

McGonigle showed that he could be consistent, and his power levels were higher than ever. Now, he has a chance to cement himself in Spring Training. Although there will be no guarantee of him starting in the majors this season, he could still arrive sooner rather than later.

Max Clark is a top-10 prospect

Max Clark has gained plenty of recognition since the Tigers drafted him third overall in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Carroll High School. Now, there is a chance Clark could make an impact in Detroit. The hope in Motown is that he could utilize his blend of power, speed, and the ability to get on base.

Clark profiles as a center fielder and could become something big down the line. Last season, he hit .285 with seven home runs and 65 walks across 68 games in High-A West Michigan. After Clark moved up to Double-A Erie, he blasted seven home runs and 20 RBIs over 43 games. While he got some time in Double-A, the plan is to play there more.

Clark will still get a chance to showcase what he can do in Spring Training. While he is not expected to play with the big-league club this season, he could become a big-time player in 2027.

Bryce Rainer hopes to stay healthy

The best ability is availability. For Bryce Rainer, that would be the biggest plan this season. Last season, he missed most of the 2025 season. That was not what the young prospect expected when the Tigers drafted him 11th overall out of Westlake High School in 2024.

Rainer hit .288 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 35 games before dislocating his right throwing shoulder while diving back into first base. Therefore, it ended what could have been a fantastic rookie season. Had he not sustained the injury, he could have finished with 18 home runs and potentially 55 RBIs over 120 games, along with 20 stolen bases.

Rainer is a good hitter and hits with high velocity. His speed also makes him a force on the basepaths. Additionally, he is possibly elite on defense as he has a good arm that can make plays at shortstop. This could eventually lead to a transition to third base. Although he will not make his MLB debut until 2028 or 2029, Rainer has a chance to show he has fully recovered from his injury and is ready to continue advancing through the ranks.