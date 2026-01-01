The Detroit Tigers had another good season, making the playoffs for the second consecutive season. But while many are focused on what the Tigers must do to become contenders, it's important to look back at breakout players who showed their potential. Javier Baez was one of the biggest surprises of 2025 for the Tigers, emerging as a reliable option for this team. Notably, the Tigers' shortstop took considerable strides in his development.

His defense was also elite this season, according to Baseball Savant. His fielding range was in the 91st percentile, while his arm strength was in the 81st percentile.

No, Baez did not suddenly become elite. But he did improve remarkably over the previous season. Baez had been coming off two down years. Then, things took a change for the better. Throughout the early months, he had an OPS around .870. At the time, some believed he could win AL Comeback Player of the Year.

Baez ultimately finished with a batting average of .257 with 12 home runs and 57 RBIs with 55 runs over 126 games. Additionally, he finished with an on-base percentage of .282 and a slugging percentage of .398. While those were not the greatest numbers, they were better than the previous season.

Baez hit just .184 with only six home runs and 37 RBIs with 25 runs over 80 games in 2024. Moreover, his on-base percentage was .221 with a slugging percentage of .294. His numbers improved dramatically in the 2025 regular season and carried over to the playoffs.

Baez had an outstanding postseason, batting .313 with one home run, five RBIs, and three runs. Also, he finished with a .333 on-base percentage and a .469 slugging percentage.

Why Baez beats the rest

There were other contenders for the surprise of 2025. Namely, Dillon Dingler was great after taking over catching duties. He led AL catchers in defense, being at the top of caught-stealing percentages. Casey Mize was also solid and once again became an effective starter. Spencer Torkelson and Zach McKinstry both exceeded expectations.

But the reason Baez wins this is how bad he was before. Maze has been a game-changer in the past, and Torkelson and McKinstry have both had high moments. There has not been enough playing time for Dingler to make a case for himself as a surprise.

Baez shattered expectations and also played a pivotal role in the Tigers' hot start, and then kept them afloat in the AL Divisional Series. While all the attention is on Tarik Skubal, Baez quietly improved and made a case for himself as the season rolled along. If Baez can continue to improve, he could remain one of the key figures as the Tigers attempt to win their first World Series in over 40 years.