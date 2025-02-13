One of the biggest names in this year's free agency has finally found a home. On Wednesday night, Alex Bregman decided to sign a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, with the AL East team preparing for a major playoff push in 2025. In the end, the race to sign Bregman came down to two teams — the Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers, fresh off a playoff appearance, were looking to splash the cash as well on Bregman, who has been nothing but productive ever since he made it to the big leagues in 2016. However, Bregman decided to sign with the Red Sox since it gave him more flexibility regarding his future. The contract the Tigers offered Bregman was worth $40 million more ($170 million with some of it deferred) although the deal ran for a total of six years, making it worth less per annum, as per Evan Petzold of Detroit Free Press.

One advantage the Red Sox contract Bregman signed has is that it offered the 30-year-old third baseman an opt out after every season, which means that he could parlay a strong season into a bigger contract that may run for longer. Meanwhile, the contract the Tigers offered only contained an opt-out clause after the 2026 season, giving Bregman less flexibility.

The Red Sox's signing of Bregman means that Rafael Devers will become a full-time designated hitter, which is a positive consequence of this move. Bregman has always been a solid defender at the hot corner, and he gives them another legitimate middle of the order hitter, making the AL East that much more stacked.

Tigers and Red Sox fight until the end for Alex Bregman's services

Alex Bregman may not be the 30-40 home run threat that he once was, but his consistency over the years made him quite the appealing target for any team looking to bolster their infield. Signing with the Red Sox could bump up his power numbers, as the Green Monster could unlock his home run potential once more.

It was interesting to see the Tigers push hard for Bregman's services. They were a surprise playoff entrant in 2024, playing way above expectations despite selling off at the trade deadline. Their third base picture remains up in the air, with Jace Jung yet to establish a stranglehold on the position, so Bregman could have slotted right in.

In the end, the Red Sox, lying asleep for the past few years, flexed their financial might over the Tigers.