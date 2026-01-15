MLB trade conversations remain stalled as Tarik Skubal trade rumors continue to hinge on timing, salary clarity, and arbitration risk. With the Tigers’ arbitration hearing approaching, Detroit faces a defining decision that could reshape the MLB trade deadline and influence the broader market for elite, Cy Young-caliber pitchers.

The Tigers southpaw enters the 2026 season as the two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner and one of the most valuable arms in Major League Baseball. Skubal filed for a record-setting $32 million in arbitration, while the Tigers' front office countered with $19 million—creating the largest gap in the history of the MLB arbitration system. The disparity has effectively frozen serious trade discussions across the league.

In an article posted to the league’s official website, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that teams remain hesitant to pursue a deal before Skubal’s arbitration salary is finalized due to the financial risk involved.

“I think a team would want him to get through the arbitration process and see how much the salary is before making a trade,” one National League executive told Feinsand.

Feinsand also acknowledged that decision-makers in the American League were worried about the practicality and appearance of finalizing a deal prior to the hearing. These worries go beyond managing an elite pitcher's long-term relationship and payroll flexibility.

“With the risk of $32 million a year, there could be some clubs that can’t afford him, although I would guess most teams in for about $20 million would find the space,” an AL executive said. “Trading him pre-hearing would be awkward, since the new club would go to a [hearing] with a guy they just acquired.”

After back-to-back postseason appearances, the Tigers are still competitive, so a quick move is unlikely. The July 2026 MLB trade deadline becomes the most realistic window for a Skubal trade if Detroit continues to be a contender. By then, the risk will be minimized, the potential return will be maximized, and his salary will be known.