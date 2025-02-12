As Alex Bregman searches for his new team in free agency, the Detroit Tigers have been named one of the strongest suitors. Manager AJ Hinch has heard all of the rumors, but he knows the Tigers aren't the only team interested in Bregman.

Hinch and Bregman were both members of the Houston Astros before the former joined the Tigers. Their connection still runs strong and is helping drive Detroit's interest. Still, Hinch is keeping things close to the vest in terms of Bregman teaming back up with him, via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

“I get asked about it on airplanes, in restaurants, walking down the street. I live in Houston during the offseason, so you can imagine how that's gone,” Hinch said. “It's obvious he is a very talented player, a very impactful player, and someone who's close to my heart. This is a guy who I'm really close with.”

“I've largely stayed away from talking about it because he's not here,” Hinch continued. “I've tried not to go into public relations banter on trying to recruit him here. But he can help any major league team. Time will tell where that is and what he chooses. Special guy.”

The reason Bregman is still a free agent comes down to two major factors. One, he is still seeking a long-term deal around six years. Many teams, like the Boston Red Sox, have been unwilling to meet that mark. Furthermore, the third baseman is coming off of a down year by his standards. Bregman hit .260 with 26 home runs and 75 RBI.

But if Bregman were on the Tigers in 2024, he would've led the team in home runs and RBI. His batting average would be second amongst every hitter on the team with 100+ games played. Detroit as a whole finished their last season tied for 19th – with the Colorado Rockies of all teams – in runs scored (682).

So for all the emotional connection between AJ Hinch and Alex Bregman, the Tigers need of offense is almost greater. Detroit will have their eyes on Bregman up until he puts pen to paper. The team is hoping that when the third baseman signs, Tigers letterhead is atop the contract.