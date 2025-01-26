As Alex Bregman searches for his next destination in free agency, the Boston Red Sox have been deemed a potential suitor. However, if the Red Sox are truly going to sign Bregman, that deal would come with a major caveat.

Boston is not interested in agreeing to a deal beyond four years, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. Any talks between Bregman and the Red Sox have revolved around shorter-term contracts.

Which could take the team out of the running entirely. Bregman is known to be seeking a long-term deal and received a six-year offer from the Houston Astros earlier in the offseason. If teams are serious about landing Bregman, it still may require that long-term commitment.

But the longer his free agency plays out, the more Bregman will need to compromise. Four years may not be what the third baseman deems long-term, but it could be the longest pact available on the market. If teams involved in the Bregman sweepstakes share Boston's short-term mentality, the Red Sox are right back in the race.

While contractual issues are standing in their way, there is no doubt Alex Bregman would add a massive oomph to the Red Sox's lineup. He's coming off of a down year by his standards, and still, the third baseman hit .260 with 26 home runs and 75 RBI. Over his entire nine-year career with the Astros, Bregman has hit .272 with 191 home runs and 663 RBI.

But as much as the infielder would boost Boston, the Red Sox will not go past what they're comfortable spending. Craig Breslow and company are building for a brighter future, and won't sacrifice that no matter how talented Bregman is.

Now that all the cards are on the table, the long-time Astro will have to make his decision. He has surely received a multitude of offers throughout free agency, but it's fair to wonder which ones are still on the table. Now Bregman knows exactly what to expect should he pursue the Red Sox further.