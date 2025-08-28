The Detroit Tigers could not bounce back and ended up getting swept by the Athletics. Tigers manager AJ Hinch did not mince words after the series, calling it “really bad.” He admitted the Tigers did not play well and were outplayed on all fronts.

The Tigers offense struggled badly with runners in scoring position, going just 3-for-26 in the series. As a result, their situational hitting collapsed, and the pitching offered no relief. Meanwhile, Tarik Skubal, Charlie Morton, and Casey Mize each gave up at least five runs. On top of that, the Tigers defense faltered, committing two errors in every game. Ultimately, all of it contributed to their monumental collapse.

In response, Hinch called it “painful to watch” and said it was equally painful to experience as a team. Furthermore, he emphasized that the Athletics beat them in every facet: offense, defense, and pitching. Simply put, everything went wrong. The sweep by the Athletics was thorough, and the Tigers looked lost.

In the finale, Athletics rookie Luis Morales dominated Detroit on Wednesday, striking out seven over seven shutout innings. Consequently, the Tigers managed just two hits that night, one of which was Spencer Torkelson’s triple, their lone bright spot. However, they struck out seven times in the first seven innings alone and could not claw their way back.

Adding to the woes, Mize had a particularly rough outing. He allowed five runs, walked two, and labored through 58 pitches in just two innings. To make matters worse, he even committed an error in the field. His spotty control and rattled composure deepened the Tigers’ troubles, and they never recovered.

In the end, the series exposed Detroit’s biggest weaknesses: inconsistent situational hitting, shaky pitching depth, and costly defensive mistakes. AJ Hinch was brutally honest about the Tigers because there was no sugarcoating it.

Moving forward, the Tigers must regroup quickly. The momentum from their recent hot streak is slipping away. A sweep by the Athletics will sting unless they respond. For that reason, they need sharper offense, stronger pitching, and cleaner defense to turn things around.

Can the Tigers find their roar and claw their way back into the winning column?

More Detroit Tigers News
Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run during the third inning against the Athletics
Tigers’ Riley Greene’s blast vs. Athletics makes Statcast Era historyGuillermo Guajardo ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park.
Tigers’ Tarik Skubal gets brutally honest on ‘unlucky’ loss vs. AthleticsYasmin Edañol ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts after he gets a strike out to end the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park.
Tarik Skubal savagely trolls Athletics after wild stadium blunderMike Gianakos ·
Detroit Tigers second base Gleyber Torres (25) celebrates a left fielder Riley Greene’s 2-run home run (not in the photo) against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, August 22, 2025.
Tigers’ Riley Greene joins Aaron Judge in elite clubRichard Pereira ·
Kansas City Royals first base Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrates with Kansas City Royals outfielder Mike Yastrzemski (18) after scoring during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals slugger Vinnie Pasquantino keeps home run streak alive with blast vs. TigersBrayden Haena ·
Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) bats against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, August 22, 2025.
Tigers’ Riley Greene joins 30 Hr club with monster bash vs. RoyalsAbdullah Imran ·