It is the final game of a three-game set as the Detroit Tigers visit the Houston Astros. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Astros prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, Kerry Carpenter got the scoring going with a two-run home run in the third. Riley Greene would add a home run in the fourth to make it 3-0. Still, Christian Walker would hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth, and Jose Altuve would hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth to give the Astros the lead. Altuve and Yordan Alvarez would drive in runs in the seventh to make it 8-3. In the top of the eighth, Riley Greene would hit his second home run of the game, but the Tigers would fall short in the comeback, losing 8-5.

The Tigers and Astros play game two of the series on Tuesday.

Tigers-Astros Projected Starters

Jackson Jobe vs. Hayden Wesneski

Jackson Jobe (2-0) with a 2.70 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP

Last Start: Jobe went five innings, giving up five hits and two walks. He would strike out five batters and give up just one run, taking the win over the Royals

Away Splits: Jobe in 1-0 on the road with a 2.70 ERA and a .257 opponent batting average.

Hayden Wesneski (1-2) with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

Last Start: Wesneski went five innings in his last start, giving up eight hits. He would strike out just one batter and give up two runs, taking the loss to the Royals.

Home Splits: Wesneski is 1-1 at home with a 4.50 ERA and a .213 opponent batting average.

Here are the Tigers-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Astros Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +118

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Astros

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

TV: FDSNDT/SCHN

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are led by Spencer Torkelson. He is hitting .245 this year with a .349 OBP. He has eight doubles, eight home runs, 24 RBIS, and 20 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Riley Greene has also been solid this year. He is hitting .234 with a .280 OBP. Greene has five doubles, six home runs, 16 RBIS, and 14 runs scored. Also hitting plenty of home runs is Kerry Carpenter, who has six of them this year. He is hitting .270 with a .298 OBP. He has three doubles, 13 RBIs, and 12 runs scored to go with his six home runs.

Zach McKinstry is also hitting well this year. He is hitting .321 with a .426 OBP. He has four doubles, three triples, a home run, 13 RBIs, and 15 runs scored. Finally, Dillon Dingler has been solid this year. He is hitting .286 with a .295 OBP. He has four doubles, a triple, three home runs, 12 RBIS, and seven runs scored.

Why The Astors Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yordan Alvarez leads the way for the Astros. He is hitting just .217 but has a .319 OBP. Alvarez has four doubles, three home runs, 17 RBIs, and six runs scored. Hitting well this year is Jose Altuve. He is hitting .282 with a .316 OBP. He has two doubles, four home runs, 12 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 14 runs scored. Meanwhile, Isaac Paredes leads the team in getting on base, having a .347 OBP. He has three doubles, four home runs, 13 RBIs, and 12 runs scored while also hitting .248.

Jeremy Pena is also having a solid year. He is hitting .265 with a .333 OBP. He has five doubles, three home runs, 11 RBIs, and 15 runs scored. Finally, Christian Walker is hitting just .192, but has four doubles, four home runs, eight RBIs, and 12 runs scored.

Final Tigers-Astros Prediction & Pick

Jackson Jobe has been great in his last two starts. Over the last two starts, he has pitched 11 innings, giving up seven hits and three walks. Further, he has given up just one run and won both games. The Tigers have won all four games when Jobe is on the mound as well. Still, he does give up more hits on the road than at home, but just marginally. Current members of the Astros do have some experience against Jobe, with just two official at-bats, they have two hits. Further, Jose Altuve is 0-0 with an RBI. Meanwhile, Hayden Wesneski has been consistent. He has pitched at least five innings in every start, giving up at least two runs. Still, he has given up six home runs in his five starts this year, and also given up 19 of his 24 hits over his last three starts. The Tigers are scoring better than the Astros this year as well, and their bats will lead them to a victory in this one.

Final Tigers-Astros Prediction & Pick: Tigers ML (+118)