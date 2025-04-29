Riley Greene is one of the best players that the Detroit Tigers have, and his bat specifically was big last season for a Tigers team that struggled to produce runs. The Detroit offense has been looking much better to start the 2025 season, but Greene has struggled. There was one stretch where he went 1-32 at the plate, but he is starting to look more like his normal self.

On Monday night against the Houston Astros, Riley Greene showed what kind of hitter he can be. He went 2-4 at the plate with two home runs and three RBIs. The Tigers lost the game 8-5, but it was still great to see Green find some success at the plate.

A lot of people have been worried about Greene during this difficult stretch, but baseball is a game of streaks. It's only April, and Tigers manager AJ Hinch knows what Greene is capable of.

“We’re pretty early in the season, and I know we micro-analyze everything,” AJ Hinch said on Monday, according to an article from MLB.com. “I think Riley’s going to be fine. I think tonight’s a good example of that. He had some hard luck in the Baltimore series, but you started to see him hit the ball pretty hard, over 100 mph quite a bit. And he got some to go out of the ballpark tonight. He’s a big reason why we have a lot of belief in this team.”

For a player, sometimes just one game like that can turn it all around. Greene was feeling better after a successful day at the plate.

“It’s good,” he said. “… Trying to start early, get in a good position to do some damage.”

This series against the Astros might be the perfect opportunity for Greene to get some positive momentum rolling. He is 13-for-29 in his regular-season career at Daikin Park with five home runs, a triple and 10 RBIs. He has played seven regular season games there.

“I’m going to be honest, I don’t know what it is,” Greene said. “I have no idea what it is. Maybe a good backdrop, maybe, but no idea. Maybe it’s a short porch for my approach.”

Both of Greene's home runs on Tuesday were opposite field shots as he launched them to left. Greene didn't even know where the second one went, but it found the seats, and that's all that matters.

“The second one, I had no idea where it went,” Greene admitted, “because I was head-down. I hit it and I looked up and I was like, ‘Where is it?’ And then I saw it going out to left. I knew I hit it good; I just didn’t know if I hit it high enough.”

The Tigers and Astros will go to battle again on Tuesday night in Houston. We'll see if Daikin Park treats Riley Greene well once again.