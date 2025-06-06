The Detroit Tigers were a great story during the back half of the 2024 MLB season. This year, however, they are not interested in being the “Cardiac Cats” or a Cinderella story. AJ Hinch's ballclub is pummeling opponents and hopes to run away with a playoff berth. At this moment, the Tigers (41-23) own MLB's best record. This franchise is eyeing its first World Series championship in 41 years. Though, with such high stakes come some tough decisions.

Detroit just made one. The organization is sending down utility man Andy Ibanez, making room for 2015 second-round draft pick Jahmai Jones. The 32-year-old Cuban has been a streaky hitter for the last five years, but he is especially struggling this season. He is batting .213 with a .292 on-base percentage and .612 OPS through 94 at-bats. Hinch does not want to lose his defensive versatility or presence in the clubhouse, but he knows an adjustment period in Toledo is needed.

The 2017 World Series-winning manager tried to boost Ibanez's confidence before he officially headed to the minor leagues.

The Tigers skipper lifts up his guy

“It was an encouraging message to go get yourself some at-bats and get right,” Hinch relayed to reporters before Friday's showdown with the National League-leading Chicago Cubs (39-23), per MLive's Evan Woodbery. “We need the good version of Andy to combat some of the moves the other side makes and how left-handed we are.

“There's so much good that comes with Andy. He's been a big part of how we've been successful over the last couple of seasons. He's looked off at the plate and hasn't quite been at the level he knows he can get to — and I know he can get to. So a stint in Toledo should get him grounded in his approach and get his swing in a good position to come back and help us.”

For players on the north side of 30, a demotion could feel like an MLB death sentence. The Tigers know what Andy Ibanez can do for them, however. He hit a pinch-hit, three-run double off Houston Astros star relief pitcher Josh Hader last October, securing the team a thrilling victory in the American League Wild Card Series. If Ibanez can get back on track with the Mud Hens, perhaps he will have an opportunity to produce more postseason hysteria.

In the meanwhile, Detroit will look to prevail in what could actually be a World Series preview. The Tigers and Cubs square off in Comerica Park, starting at 7:10 p.m. ET.