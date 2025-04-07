Sam Menzin, assistant general manager for the Detroit Tigers, resigned shortly before the organization planned to fire him for improper workplace conduct, according to The Athletic.

The outlet also reported that Menzin sent unsolicited lewd photos to two former Tigers employees via SnapChat. An additional woman, who worked for Major League Baseball but not the Tigers, told The Athletic that she received lewd photos from Menzin in 2018 or 2019 as well.

Tigers Compliance & Investigation Business Partner Danny Rosengard was in contact with women in the organization as recently as last week as part of the investigation.

“Upon being made aware of the allegations as to Sam Menzin’s conduct, the club promptly completed an investigation. Before the club could terminate Mr. Menzin, he resigned,” the team said in a statement. “This type of behavior is contrary to our standards and has absolutely no place within our organization. We have a positive and safe culture for our colleagues and will continue to emphasize respect, inclusion, and professionalism.”

Menzin himself did not respond to phone calls from The Athletic but said in a text message that he plans to return to New York and seek a career change.

Menzin spent 13 years in the Tigers' organization, starting as a baseball operations intern and rising through the ranks to become an assistant GM in 2021.

Though The Athletic reports that Menzin's alleged lewd photos date back to at least 2017, the culture in the Tigers' front office may have dissuaded women from coming forward. With how few women worked in the front office at the time, one woman said, “it always felt like saying something wasn’t an option.”

“It’s like no one says anything because who is going to believe them when they say Sam Menzin did this?” she added. “It’s not like a bat boy or security guard. It’s Sam Menzin.”

Menzin was reportedly with the Tigers through spring training and the team's season-opening road trip. He worked a full day last Thursday before he resigned.