New York Yankees fans ripped into their team following the 6-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Just when it looked like New York was breaking out of a brutal slump from the past few weeks, the Bronx Bombers took a step back on Monday night. The Yankees' offense struggled again in what is becoming a common trend during this stretch. Aaron Boone's team now sits at 45-33 and is in first place by two games in the AL East over the Tampa Bay Rays.

As New York continues to hit this rut, three teams in the division over .500 are eagerly looking to put pressure on the reigning pennant winners. Aaron Judge did his part against the Reds, hitting his 28th home run. But, unfortunately, this group was abysmal with runners in scoring position, which caused plenty of fan accounts to go off on the recent offensive woes.

0 for 11 with RISP and 8 LOB. Truly remarkable ineptitude.

The #Yankees lose. They went 0-12 with RISP. That'll do it.

Another disgraceful exhibition, losing to a 4th place National League team.

No troll here, just get us to football season, we both suck!

New York has now only won three out of its past eleven games. And these defeats are not happening against teams expected to contend. The Yankees were swept by the Boston Red Sox and lost three out of four games to the Los Angeles Angels. This group, however, was coming in the Reds series, having won two straight against the lowly Baltimore Orioles. Aaron Judge looked like he was finally rebounding from his worst stretch of the season, and the offense had gone four straight games where it had scored four or more runs.

Overall, it's startling that the hitting has caused this slump, especially after the team's historic offensive started the season. There definitely should be some moves from the front office before the trade deadline to shore up this roster's several weaknesses. In particular, the Yankees obviously need more stability from their lineup, particularly from the infield, outside of Paul Goldschmidt. The franchise is still in championship or bust mode, but if this group doesn't get its act together soon, New York will find itself on the outside looking in of the playoff hunt. There's a reason why fans are starting to get anxious.