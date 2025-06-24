The Toronto Blue Jays appeared poised to take control of the AL East after a torrid start to June. But after winning 12 of 14 games, Toronto has cooled off, going 3-6 since. However, the Blue Jays could be positioned to make another run with Max Scherzer ready to rejoin the rotation.

With Scherzer set to return, the Blue Jays are moving on from relief pitcher Erik Swanson. The team designated Swanson for assignment last week and, after going unclaimed on waivers, Toronto released him Monday, per MLB Trade Rumors.

The seventh-year veteran struggled working out of the Blue Jays’ bullpen this season. He posted a 15.19 ERA, 2.438 WHIP and 5.1 K/9 in 5 1/3 innings, earning him an ugly ERA+ of 29.

The Blue Jays will welcome Max Scherzer back to the rotation

Swanson began his career with the Seattle Mariners in 2019. He had his best season as a pro with Seattle in 2022, notching a 1.69 ERA, 0.913 WHIP, 11.7 K/9 and 222 ERA+ in 53 2/3 innings for the Mariners. Swanson then joined the Blue Jays as part of the trade that sent Teoscar Hernandez to Seattle in 2023.

Swanson performed well in his debut season with Toronto, becoming a reliable reliever with a 2.97 ERA and 1.095 WHIP in 69 appearances. He even earned four saves for the Blue Jays that year.

However, cracks began to form as Swanson put together a shaky 2024 campaign. He then began 2025 on the 60-day IL with an injury to his throwing arm. The 31-year-old righty made his season debut June 1. But after allowing seven runs in 1 2/3 innings over his last two appearances, the Blue Jays had seen enough and DFA’d the pitcher.

Like Swanson, Scherzer has also missed significant time this season with an injury. The 18th-year veteran made one start for Toronto after signing a $15.5 million contract in the offseason. Unfortunately, Scherzer was injured in his Blue Jays debut and landed on the 60-day IL with inflammation in his right thumb.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner began a rehab assignment in mid June. He performed well in the minors and he’s now set to start for Toronto against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays plan to plug Scherzer back into the rotation after Bowden Francis landed on the IL with a shoulder injury. The 40-year-old ace is expected to be on a pitch count after his long layoff, with the team aiming to cap Scherzer's initial outings at around 75 pitches.