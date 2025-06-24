Chet Holmgren grabbed the attention of fans with a social media post following the Oklahoma City Thunder's NBA Finals victory.

Holmgren had a solid performance in the deciding Game 7 on Sunday night. In 31 minutes of action, he finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, five blocks, and a steal. He shot 6-of-8 from the field, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-8 from the free-throw line.

He helped the Thunder win their first NBA title since 1979, when they used to be the Seattle Supersonics. As a co-star alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, the trio proved to be successful as they cemented themselves in NBA championship history.

Holmgren made a social media post via Instagram on Monday, making a direct reference to the Thunder's seven-game series win in emojis.

“⚡️ in 🎰,” Holmgren included in the post, with the emojis referring to ‘Thunder in seven.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chet Holmgren (@chet_holmgren)

What's next for Chet Holmgren, Thunder

Article Continues Below

Three years into his career, and Chet Holmgren is already a champion with the Thunder. Can't get much better than that.

Holmgren rehabbed through a leg injury that sidelined him for the 2022-23 season. This didn't stop him from showing his potential as he played the entire 2023-24 regular season, impressing with his shooting and shot-blocking talents.

Injuries appeared once again for Holmgren as he missed 50 games this past season. Despite this, he was healthy for the entire postseason run to the NBA Finals. He averaged 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game throughout the 23 playoff games he took part in. He shot 46.2% from the field, including 29.7% from downtown, and 78.4% from the charity stripe.

Holmgren did not have the best of performances throughout the NBA Finals. The Pacers gave him trouble as their firepower offense was difficult for him to keep up at times. However, despite Indiana's efforts, the young big man persevered and helped the Thunder prevail in the end. And he made sure to end the season on a strong note.