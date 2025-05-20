ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We are almost at the end of May, and the Detroit Tigers have the best record in Major League Baseball. At 31-17, the Tigers have dominated the league to begin the season, and some of their key players are headlining betting odds on various sportsbooks.

On FanDuel, the Tigers have three noteworthy players, and then manager AJ Hinch is included as well.

Tarik Skubal is the current favorite to win the AL Cy Young award. At +195, he is the sole leader with Hunter Brown (+440) and Max Fried (+480) rounding out the top three. Skubal won the award last season with his dominance all season long. He proved to be the top starter in the American League. The Tigers also relied on him in the postseason, and his clutch pitching helped them defeat the Houston Astros in the AL Wild Card and almost take down the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. This season, Skubal is picking up where he left off. He is 4-2 with a 2.67 ERA, 71 K's, 0.93 WHIP, and has walked only six hitters.

Javier Baez is leading the AL Comeback Player of the Year award right now after his hot start to the 2025 season. It took a while, but Baez has figured things out. Baez is playing center field and doing a great job manning the outfield. He is +135 to win the award over Jacob deGrom (+220) and Baez's teammate, Spencer Torkelson (+550). Baez is batting .291 with six homers and 28 RBIs on the season. His OPS is .811 with eight doubles and 21 runs scored.

In another non-shocking display, AJ Hinch is currently on top of the AL Manager of the Year odds. The Tigers are playing great baseball right now, and Hinch deserves all the credit in the world. The team has stars, but there are far better teams on paper in the league who have higher payrolls. Hinch is a huge favorite to win and -180. The next highest manager in the AL is Mark Kotsay at +650 for the Athletics. Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson deserves credit also. He is third at +750.

Lastly, rookie Jackson Jobe is tied for the 7th-best odds to win AL Rookie of the Year. At +4500, he, his teammate Trey Sweeney, Roman Anthony, plus a few more are all tied in odds. As of now, A's Jacob Wilson is leading the way and has been for some time now after he passed Kristian Campbell.

There is a world out there where the Tigers win all four of these awards. Skubal and Hinch are almost locks to win their respective awards. If Baez keeps up his great hitting, he could steal the award from deGrom, who many expect to win. As for Jobe, he is one of the top prospects in baseball. If he stays on par with how the Tigers are playing, he may end up as a ROY finalist.