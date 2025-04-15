ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The athletics enter Tuesday's game with a 6-10 record as they are awaiting their official move to Las Vegas. However, after leaving Oakland, there is some excitement with the team. One of the bright spots has been rookie shortstop Jacob Wilson. The newly turned 23-year-old has picked up steam lately in the American League Rookie of the year discussions.

Before, Boston Red Sox star Kristian Campbell led the way in the AL Rookie of the Year discussion. Behind Campbell was New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez, but the latest odds from FanDuel have shifted in Wilson's favor.

While Campbell is still at the top, Wilson is gaining ground, and quickly:

Kristian Campbell, Red Sox: +190 Jacob Wilson, Athletics: +230 Jasson Dominguez, Yankees: +900 Cam Smith, Astros: +2200 Nick Kurtz, Athletics: +2200 Jackson Jobe, Tigers: +2500 Will Warren, Yankees: +3000 Roman Anthony, Red Sox: +3500 Will Wagner, Blue Jays: +4000 Tomoyuki Sugano, Orioles: +4000

As you can see, Campbell and Wilson are neck-and-neck, and nobody else is that close, at least for the time being.

Wilson is hitting .344 with a pair of home runs, eight RBI, an .852 OPS and has played in 16 games entering Tuesday. Campbell, who signed a new contract with the Red Sox, has a .328 average with three home runs, six RBI and a .972 OPS so far in 2025.

Wilson made his mark early by becoming the first player to hit a home run for the Athletics in Sacramento, where they are currently playing games until they move to Las Vegas.

The young shortstop has climbed the ranks quickly during his brief MLB career. Wilson was the No. 6 overall choice in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Athletics. He played college baseball at Grand Canyon, and he made his MLB debut in July 2024.

Last year, he played in just 28 games, hitting .250 with no home runs and just 23 hits with 19 of those being singles.

But 2025 has been a different story for Wilson, and he is suddenly a name to watch in the AL Rookie of the Year debate.