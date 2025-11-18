The Detroit Tigers collapsed down the stretch, handing the division over to the Cleveland Guardians. Even after ousting Cleveland in the Wild Card round, they head into an offseason that could see a lot of change. The first domino for the Tigers fell on Tuesday, as Gleyber Torres accepted the qualifying offer to stay in Detroit.

“Gleyber Torres accepting the qualifying offer and returning to the Tigers, source tells The Athletic,” Ken Rosenthal reported.

Torres joined the Tigers after a seven-year run with the New York Yankees. Despite leading off for the Bombers on their 2024 World Series run, his lack of defense left him out of favor in New York. His free agency was not super successful, earning just a one-year deal with the Tigers.

Torres started the All-Star Game at second base, but struggled down the stretch like the rest of Detroit's roster. He hit just .209 with a .631 OPS in September, although his numbers did slightly rebound to .235/316/.382 for a .698 OPS in October. Torres was given the qualifying offer, which represents a $7 million raise from last year.

The Tigers have a big decision coming this offseason with two-time defending Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. This move does not impact their ability to extend Skubal, as a new deal would start in 2027. But the ace will be the center of offseason discussions for both Detroit and plenty of World Series contenders. Keeping Torres on a one-year deal gives the 2026 team a chance at the playoffs if they do keep Skubal, while not hampering their ability to extend him.

The Tigers also retained starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, who opted into his contract to start the offseason. Can Detroit get back to the playoffs for a third year? Or could a Skubal trade knock the franchise off the tracks for the immediate future?