After the Detroit Tigers lost in the ALDS to the Seattle Mariners, all the talk has turned to Tarik Skubal and his future in Detroit. But insiders have indicated they would be surprised to see the Tigers trade Skubal in the MLB offseason, according to a post by the MLB Network.

“I'm still gonna be surprised if they trade the best pitcher, certainly in the American League, and maybe in baseball,” said Jon Hyman, baseball columnist.

Jon Hyman and Mark Feinsand discussed what the Tigers might do this offseason. Notably, the talk was about whether the Tigers might gauge the market. However, the talks have gotten louder since Skubal just won the Cy Young Award for the second consecutive season. Despite that, the Tigers have dodged questions about whether they would extend or trade him.

Skubal went 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts. He had a 2.13 ERA at home, along with a 2.30 ERA on the road. Additionally, he was 1-0 with a 1.41 ERA over three postseason appearances with 36 strikeouts. Despite the Tigers wanting Skubal to stay, there are indications he could test the free agency market. That gives credence to the trade rumors that may continue in the MLB offseason.

As of now, the Tigers expect Skubal to remain in a rotation that also includes Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, Reese Olson, and Trey Melton. Although Mize had a solid season, the other three were average at best. That makes the decision on Skubal even more critical for the Tigers. Despite the continuous questions and trade rumors, Feinsand did not believe a trade was imminent.

“My guess is Opening Day, Tarik Skubal is on the mound for Detroit,” he added.

If everything goes to plan, Skubal will be the Opening Day starter for the Tigers when they open the 2026 season against the San Diego Padres on March 26. Whether he will have signed an extension by then is another story.