Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal won his second straight Cy Young Award with another stellar season in 2025. The 28-year-old lefty beat out Boston Red Sox star Garrett Crochet and Houston Astros hurler Hunter Brown for the honor. Skubal is the first AL pitcher since Pedro Martinez in 1999 and 2000 to win the award in back-to-back campaigns.

The Tigers face several significant questions this offseason. But Skubal has made it clear that he’s the league’s top pitcher. His future in Detroit, however, is less certain. With only one year remaining on his contract, the Tigers could trade Skubal.

The All-Star starter’s value has never been higher after he managed to post even gaudier stats in his second Cy Young-winning season. Skubal went 13-6 with a league-leading 2.21 ERA, 187 ERA+ and 6.5 bWAR. And he recorded an MLB-best 0.891 WHIP in 2025.

Will the Tigers re-sign two-time Cy Young-winner Tarik Skubal?

Detroit has been hesitant to sign Skubal to a long term deal. And with Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg dodging trade questions surrounding the star, fans are getting concerned. Teams like the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers are circling as a Skubal trade feels inevitable.

However Tigers fans took to social media after the Cy Young announcement to implore the organization to hang onto the best pitcher in the American League.

Crayfish wrote:

“Surely THIS means we’ll extend him riiiighhtt??”

Ray Smith commented:

“Pay him don’t let him go!! Like the Tigers are famous for!!”

will: Riley Greene Truther added:

“PAY HIM FOR THE LOVE OF GOD”

Jason Shubnell wrote:

“You’re only allowed to celebrate if you know he’s resigned.”

JZ commented:

“More fuel for Scott Boras, it’s been nice while it’s lasted, thank you Skubal!”

elmerLeetree noted:

“Great now pay this man before we have to watch another one of our great pitchers win a World Series with another team”

Binnamon added:

“Still unbelievable the Tigers blew not one but two Skubal starts in the ALDS.”