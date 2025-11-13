The Detroit Tigers just saw their star pitcher, Tarik Skubal, win a second straight AL Cy Young Award. Tigers fans are now demanding a contract extension for Skubal. MLB super agent Scott Boras addressed the media on Wednesday about all the free agents he represents, including Skubal.

“All we know is that the fans in Detroit want the Tigers to build the Tarik barrack,” the player-agent extolled. “Obviously, everywhere they go, they know it's Skubal Day, they understand that that that organization is substantially different if he's not there. And, you know, when you're in these situations and you go through … and the player hears from the fans, and it's kind of like it should be ‘Skooby-Done' not Skooby-Doo.”

Skubal is currently under team control for the 2026 season. He signed a one-year contract worth $10.15 million in January for the 2025 season to avoid arbitration. The left-handed pitcher is once again eligible for arbitration. This leaves the Tigers with a few options. They could go to arbitration with their star, but most likely sour the relationship. They can try another one-year deal. The Tigers could also trade Skubal or work out a long-term extension. Skubal is eligible to be a free agent after this season.

Boras has noted that his player would be open to a contract extension, but it would likely be for a price tag north of $400 million. The question of the Tigers being willing to pay that money then comes into play.

There is also the concern of a work stoppage after the season. The collective bargaining agreement ends at the end of the upcoming campaign.

“Historically, we haven’t seen that because teams always want to be their best,” Boras noted when asked if the potential work stoppage would affect contract negotiations. “The bottom line is that teams understand they don't have to pay players when there are strikes. Our industry over the years, I have never seen the momentum, the international footprint that we have now placed on baseball.”

Boras spent 40 minutes in front of the press, venerating his pool of free agents, while doing so at the location where all the MLB GMs are present. Meanwhile, the Tigers are dodging questions about potentially trading their star. Regardless of the direction the Tigers go in, one thing is certain: Boras will do anything to get his player paid.