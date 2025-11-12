The Detroit Tigers have one goal for this year's offseason: keep Tarik Skubal at all costs. The ace pitcher continued to be one of the most dominant forces on the mound, building off his Cy Young campaign last season. His efforts were an integral part of Detroit's playoff run this season.

However, when there's smoke, there's fire. Teams are obviously chomping at the bit to acquire a player of Skubal's caliber. Skubal is also set to become a free agent after the 2026 season. There's a possibility that Skubal walks out on the Tigers, leaving them with nothing. As a result, a Skubal trade could be in the works.

If the Tigers could have their way, though, they'd rather not trade their superstar pitcher. Ken Rosenthal talked to a Detroit staffer who said as much, but he also points out that the clock is ticking for this team's title chances.

“As one Detroit Tigers person put it, ‘We want to win with him.'” Rosenthal wrote for The Athletic. “Well, 2026 figures to be their last chance. Top Scott Boras clients hardly ever sign extensions when they are this close to free agency.”

Fresh off winning his first Cy Young award last season, Skubal is on track to get his second award this season. He posted a monstrous 2.21 ERA in 31 starts, recording wins in 13 of those games. The Tigers pitcher struck out 241 batters and helped lead Detroit all the way to the Divisional round.

Unfortunately, the Tigers' playoff run ended in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of the Seattle Mariners. Skubal pitched in the final game of that series, providing six innings of one-run ball and striking out thirteen batters in the process. It wasn't enough, as the Mariners outlasted the Tigers in a 15-inning classic.

If the Tigers feel like an extension with Skubal is out of reach, then they could decide to trade the star to recoup some value. However, Detroit would much prefer to keep their ace pitcher to themselves for the immediate future.