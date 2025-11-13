Detroit Tigers star Tarik Skubal is celebrating another AL Cy Young victory. The Tigers star once again dominated in 2025, and as a result, he is the first Detroit pitcher to repeat as Cy Young winner since 1968-69. However, even in the glory of victory, Skubal is unable to escape the rumors and discussion surrounding his name.

Skubal has been mentioned as a prime trade candidate this offseason. He is set to hit MLB Free Agency after the 2026 season. The now two-time reigning AL Cy Young award winner has not signed an extension with Detroit. At this point, it's unlikely he will do so before the end of 2026.

Of course, Skubal has not been traded yet. At this time, the Tigers are still trying to see if they can extend him. This has not stopped any speculation around his future. On Wednesday, Detroit's ace addressed these talks for the first time.

“Contract extension stuff is a little bit different, but trade stuff is out of my control. I've given everything I have to this organization. I want to be a Tiger for a very long time. … I love Detroit. Hopefully, I'm here. That's where I'm at with all of that,” he said, via Tigers beat reporter Evan Petzold.

Detroit's resurgence over the last two seasons has been led by Skubal's efforts on the mound. The Tigers have made the postseason in back-to-back seasons. They even looked like the eventual AL Central champions in 2025. However, Detroit collapsed down the stretch, finishing behind the Cleveland Guardians.

The Tigers would undoubtedly need a haul to part ways with Skubal through trade. Whether a team can match their sky-high asking price remains to be seen. In any event, Skubal will continue to be a topic of offseason discussion until a resolution is reached.