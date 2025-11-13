Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal added another milestone to a remarkable run by capturing his second straight American League Cy Young Award. The spotlight on the pitcher, who played his college days at Seattle University, intensified the moment voting results were revealed, placing him once again at the center of the American League Cy Young race while reinforcing the Tigers pitching dominance during the MLB award season.

The MLB posted the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a video of the moment Skubal learned he had won. The clip showed him gathered with family and friends as the room erupted once the award became official.

“Tarik Skubal is surrounded by family and friends as he is announced as the 2025 American League Cy Young Award winner! 🥹”

Tarik Skubal is surrounded by family and friends as he is announced as the 2025 American League Cy Young Award winner! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/6365Im8H9W — MLB (@MLB) November 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The win capped a season built on command, power, and durability. Skubal led the league in ERA, WAR, strikeout rate, OPS allowed, and walk rate, and he once again handled a heavy workload with nearly 200 innings. His fastball hovered near 98 mph, and his changeup held opponents to a .154 average with 110 strikeouts, giving him one of the most effective pitch mixes in baseball.

He also delivered a franchise-record 12 scoreless outings of at least six innings, the highest total by an AL pitcher since 2014. His postseason effort was just as sharp, as he fired six dominant innings with 13 strikeouts in the deciding ALDS matchup vs. the Seattle Mariners. The Tigers’ 2025 season ultimately ended in a 3-2, 15-inning Game 5 loss, a marathon that came down to a single RBI single from the bat of Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco in the bottom of the 15th inning.

The Tigers now face a pivotal offseason. Skubal enters his final year of arbitration, and with long-term negotiations uncertain, his value and future will remain key topics moving forward.