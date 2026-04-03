It is becoming increasingly more likely that Tarik Skubal, the face of the Detroit Tigers, will be wearing a different uniform next season. The idea of losing the two-time reigning American League Cy Young winner to the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees or another big-market ballclub is surely distressing to fans. But they do not look hopeless. The Motor City showed up for its team in Friday afternoon's game versus the St. Louis Cardinals, and it did so to a historical degree.

The Tigers welcomed in the largest crowd for a home opener since 2017, with the paid attendance reaching 45,008, according to the team's public relations X account. Detroit rewarded the fans for their profuse support by earning a 4-0 victory. Skubal's terrific tenure with the organization may indeed reach its end after this season, but Comerica Park is still teeming with excitement for what's to come. The present melded with the future on this day.

Big free agent-signing Framber Valdez followed up a stellar start versus the San Diego Padres with an ever better outing against the Cardinals. He allowed just three hits in six innings while recording five strikeouts and two walks. There were some concerns about how the 2022 World Series champion and two-time All-Star would fit with the team, but he is making a fantastic first impression.

The Tigers' offense broke through in the fourth, as Gold Glove-winning catcher Dillon Dingler smashed a 433-foot home run to give his squad a 2-0 lead. All-Stars Riley Greene and Javier Baez each drove in another run in the fifth and sixth inning, respectively. No. 2-ranked MLB prospect Kevin McGonigle notched his third double of the year, continuing a noteworthy start to a much-anticipated big-league career. Detroit appears more balanced than it has been in a while.

And yet, the team was struggling before arriving in Comerica. The Tigers snap a four-game losing streak after shutting out the Cards and are now 3-4 on the campaign. They will try to feed off their stadium's energy and secure the series win on Saturday. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. ET.