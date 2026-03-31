Detroit Tigers veteran pitcher Justin Verlander did not shy away from offering feedback about his performance after a difficult return outing, acknowledging he must improve following his first start back with the franchise.

Verlander allowed five earned runs over 3 2/3 innings in a 9-6 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night. The 43-year-old right-hander struggled from the start, surrendering multiple hard-hit balls early and needing 20 pitches to record his first out as Arizona built an early lead.

“It sucks, not the way I obviously wanted it to go,” Verlander said, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, “which is disappointing for myself more than anybody else in the world. … You spend all spring training working on stuff, feel OK, and then the first game of the season felt like nothing was right. … They had way too many good swings on most of my pitches. I need to be better.”

The outing marked Verlander’s first appearance in a Tigers uniform in more than eight years after rejoining the organization on a one-year deal in February. His return also placed him in rare company historically, joining Don Sutton as the only pitchers to make at least 380 starts with one team, spend significant time elsewhere and then return to their original club.

Instead of a smooth homecoming, Verlander faced consistent pressure from Arizona’s lineup. All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll delivered a triple, a home run and four RBIs by the second inning, helping the Diamondbacks jump out to a 5-0 advantage. Arizona recorded six balls hit over 100 mph in the first two innings alone, while Verlander did not register a strikeout until the 15th batter he faced.

“I got some outs, but I wouldn’t consider it progress,” Verlander said. “I think it was much of the same, to be honest.”

Verlander added that the approach he showed in his season debut is not sustainable against major league hitters.

“I don’t think what I did today is sustainable,” he said. “If that’s the way hitters are going to react against me, I need to be sharper than that.”

Despite falling behind 8-0 after five innings, Detroit mounted a six-run rally in the seventh to cut into the deficit, though it ultimately fell short. Verlander, now in his 21st major league season, will look to adjust quickly as he continues his return campaign with the Tigers.

Brandon Pfaadt is slated to start Tuesday for the Diamondbacks, while the Tigers will start Casey Mize. Both pitchers are making their first start of the season.

Reporting by David Brandt of the Associated Prs contributed to this article.