The Chicago Cubs are taking on the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, as the team aims to earn its fourth win of the season. Unfortunately, starting pitcher Cade Horton seemingly came down with an injury and was forced to exit the contest early.

Reports indicate that Horton, who is 24 years old, left the game due to discomfort in his right forearm, according to Taylore McGregor of ESPN. Chicago will have to evaluate Horton's injury before determining the severity of the situation.

“Per Cubs, Cade Horton left the game with right forearm discomfort,” reported McGregor.

The injury occurred at the bottom of the second inning. It appeared Horton felt the discomfort in his right forearm immediately after a pitch. He seemingly knew something was wrong right away. Cubs manager Craig Counsell replaced Horton with Colin Rea out of the bullpen.

ICYMI: CADE HORTON HAS LEFT THE GAME DUE TO AN UNKNOWN INJURY pic.twitter.com/X6h1D8haYb — Just Another Year Chicago: Cubs (@JAYChi_Cubs) April 3, 2026

Of course, the Cubs will have to see what further testing and results have to say about Cade Horton's injury. However, forearm discomfort is one of the signs of issues with the ulnar collateral ligament, which can lead to Tommy John surgery. Only time will tell what Horton's status truly is.

The second-year pro was expected to continue serving as a consistent starter in the Cubs' starting rotation after playing incredibly well in his rookie campaign in 2025. His first game of the 2026 campaign was brilliant, as Horton recorded an impressive 2.84 ERA and 0.789 WHIP while totaling four strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched.

He essentially started where he left off, as Horton ended last season with a 2.67 ERA and 1.085 WHIP, along with 97 strikeouts.