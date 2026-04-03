The Chicago White Sox have not had much to cheer about in recent years. It was just two years ago that they set the dubious record of the most losses in the modern era when they lost 121 games and knocked the 1962 New York Mets off of baseball's lowest rung. Unfortunately for the White Sox, 100-loss seasons are not unfamiliar to the team's supporters.

Ozzie Guillen tears up while learning the Chicago White Sox will retire his number later this season pic.twitter.com/bBU1FP5zkN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 3, 2026

But as the White Sox are in the early stage of the 2026 season, they have decided to remind their fans of their proudest moment in more than a century. Chicago won its only World Series since 1917 when it defeated the Houston Astros (in the National League at the time) in 2005. The White Sox swept the Astros in four games and manager Ozzie Guillen led the team that year.

Their dominant postseason performance was led by an incredible performance by their starting pitching staff and they also had clutch hitting. The White Sox announced that they would be retiring Guillen's uniform No. 13 as a result of that triumph.

Guillen managed the White Sox for eight seasons and also played shortstop for the South Siders for 13 years. Overall, he had a 15-year playing career in the Major Leagues and a 9-year managerial career. Currently he is a postgame analyst for the Sox, and the announcement of the Jersey retirement was made on the air. A tearful Guillen kissed his wife and thanked the White Sox for the gesture.

The Sox have been playing American League baseball since 1901 and their only World Series titles came in 1906, 1917 and 2005.