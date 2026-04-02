The Arizona Diamondbacks closed out a statement series vs. the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, with Corbin Carroll leading the charge in a decisive three-game sweep. In a tightly contested pitching duel between Zac Gallen and Tarik Skubal, Detroit fell 1–0 despite Skubal allowing just one run — a first-inning solo shot to Carroll. By breaking through against one of the game’s top left-handers, the Diamondbacks showed early-season resilience and proved they can compete with elite pitching.

Arizona capped off the sweep with the 1–0 victory at Chase Field. The 2023 NL Rookie of the Year made an immediate impact, launching a first-inning home run that stood as the game’s only run. From there, Gallen took control, delivering six strong innings to preserve the shutout before the bullpen finished off the win.

Despite the loss, Skubal reinforced his reputation as one of baseball’s premier pitchers. He allowed just one run across seven innings without issuing a walk, keeping Detroit within striking distance throughout. Carroll’s early swing ultimately defined the outcome in a game where every pitch mattered.

The series carried added significance for Arizona following a challenging Opening Day series with the Los Angeles Dodgers to start the year. The matchup tested the team both competitively and emotionally, increasing the urgency for a strong response against Detroit.

Arizona Sports’ Alex Weiner shared Carroll’s postgame remarks on X, formerly Twitter, offering insight into the team’s mindset after the win.

Corbin Carroll on the significance of sweeping the Tigers after the opening series in LA: pic.twitter.com/PdEd6N8m72 — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) April 1, 2026

“I think, you know, testament to some of the veteran leaders that we have in this team, to be able to bounce back that way, not just ride the emotions of that Dodger series and take them over into this one.”

His comments underscore the role of leadership in the Diamondbacks’ response. Rather than allowing frustration to linger, the team regrouped and executed with focus against high-level competition. Taking down a back-to-back Cy Young winner and completing the sweep shows Arizona can handle pressure and capitalize on key moments as the 2026 season carries on.