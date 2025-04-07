The Detroit Tigers revitalized an entire fan base in the final months of the 2024 MLB campaign, overcoming a massive midseason deficit to earn a playoff berth for the first time in 10 years. Confidence remained high even after the momentous run finally ended in the American League Division Series, because people knew what was on the horizon. Besides the promising talent that brims the MLB roster, the Tigers boast an abundance of young talent in their farm system.

Unfortunately, though, one of their brightest prospects will be out of action. Infielder Kevin McGonigle, the No. 37 selection in the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft, suffered an ankle injury, per Jon Morosi. The extent of the setback is still unknown, but he is “expected to miss time.”

McGonigle is one of five players in the organization on MLB's top 100 prospect list, notably ranking 27th. He raked in spring training, batting .400 with one home run and three RBIs in 10 at-bats. The 20-year-old shortstop is still only playing at the High-A level, so a big-league arrival does not appear imminent. He could face an even longer wait following this latest injury news.

When healthy, McGonigle has illustrated why he is regarded as the best pure hitter in the Tigers' system. The Pennsylvania native was quickly rising up the prospect ranks, and he will look to continue his ascent when ready.

While McGonigle recovers from his ankle issue, the Tigers will try to enjoy an auspicious first half to the 2025 season.

Will the Tigers build on their successful 2024?

They have bounced back nicely after dropping three games to the Los Angeles Dodgers, taking two of three versus the Seattle Mariners and sweeping the Chicago White Sox this past weekend. Detroit welcomes in the New York Yankees (6-3) for a three-game set, starting on Monday afternoon.

All-Star Riley Greene and former No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson lead a deceptively dangerous lineup, while reigning American League Cy Young and pitching Triple Crown winner Tarik Skubal headlines a starting rotation that could pose a clear threat when at full force. Detroit's resurgence does not have to merely be a 2024 memory. It can roll into 2025, and beyond.

Kevin McGonigle hopes to factor into the last part of that sentence, provided he can avoid significant injury misfortune.