Detroit Tigers slugger Javier Baez is getting the stamp of approval from one of his teammates. Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty says that Baez deserves consideration for this year's Comeback Player of the Year honor.

“It just goes to show, you can't write guys off,” Tigers pitcher Flaherty said, per USA Today. “You can't give up on guys, especially a guy like that who is as talented as anybody who has ever played that game and someone, who as I've gotten to know him, is going to work hard. The adjustments he's been able to make, even just embracing the move to center field, I'm so happy for him. It's awesome to see.”

Baez is hitting .307 this season with a .855 OPS, per the outlet. That is in stark contrast to last year, when the outfielder managed just a .184 batting average in 80 game appearances.

The Tigers are 30-16 on the season, heading into a game Sunday with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Javier Baez is pushing the Tigers forward

Baez is carrying a heavy contract with the Tigers, so the club most likely is very happy to see him do well. This season, the outfielder has six home runs and 28 runs batted in.

The outfielder homered on Friday for the Tigers, in a 5-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. That blast was his sixth of the campaign. It also matches his home run total from last season. Considering that it is only May, it is fair to say that Baez is back on the right track.

One of the reasons why the Tigers outfielder may be doing so well is that he is playing a new position. Baez moved from infield to outfield, at the request of Tigers management. He seems happy with the change.

“I was a little excited, honestly,” Báez said, per MLB.com. “I like to play outfield — I played outfield when I was a kid and I still shag in the outfield. That’s why A.J. came to me and mentioned it and I was really happy.”

Tigers fans are surely happy to see Baez playing so well. Detroit is currently in first in the American League Central.