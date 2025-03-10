On Sunday, Javier Báez gave the Detroit Tigers something to feel good about launching a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a spring training matchup. The veteran shortstop’s performance drew praise from Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, who noted Báez’s adjustments at the plate.

“He's putting in a lot of work to try to get better pitches to hit,” Hinch said. “And his timing is getting a little bit better. He's been getting beat with the higher leg kick and being late. Today, he was more on time. We saw some good results.”

Báez’s home run was a rare highlight in what has been a difficult stretch for the two-time All-Star. The Tigers signed him to a six-year, $140 million contract before the 2022 season, hoping he would be the anchor of their infield. However, injuries and inconsistent play have derailed his time with the Tigers. Last season, he played in just 80 games, batting .184 with six home runs and a career-worst .262 on-base percentage before undergoing hip surgery in the fall.

Could Javier Báez bounce back for the Tigers in 2025?

Now healthy and back in spring training, Báez is fighting to prove he can still be a reliable contributor. However, questions remain about his role in 2025, as the Tigers have several young infielders knocking on the door. Prospect Trey Sweeney filled in admirably last season when Báez was sidelined, providing solid defense and timely hitting. The Tigers also have promising infielders Jace Jung and Zack McKinstry in the mix, making Báez’s starting role far from guaranteed.

Despite his struggles, the Tigers have continued to support Báez publicly. Hinch remains optimistic about what he can bring to the team when he’s at his best.

“When Javy is healthy and when Javy is staying within the strike zone, and he's getting on base, he can help a team win,” Hinch said. “Obviously, Javy can make a team better.”

The problem, of course, has been Báez’s well-documented struggles with plate discipline. He has consistently ranked among MLB’s worst hitters in terms of on-base percentage, leading the league in lowest OBP in 2020 and 2023. If not for injuries cutting his 2024 season short, he likely would have repeated that dubious feat. His tendency to chase pitches outside the strike zone has made him a frustrating player for Tigers fans, especially given his hefty contract.

Báez’s spring training performance so far has been a mixed bag. After going hitless in his first two games, he doubled against the Blue Jays and then connected for a home run against the Pirates. While those moments have provided hope, his overall production remains under scrutiny.

The Tigers appear to be hedging their bets on Báez in 2025. While he remains in the lineup, the team is considering a platoon with younger players like Sweeney, signaling their lack of full confidence in his ability to bounce back. Detroit is unlikely to release Báez outright due to the financial burden of his contract, but his role moving forward remains uncertain.

For now, the focus remains on getting Báez back to full strength and hoping that he can rediscover the form that once made him one of the league’s most dynamic shortstops. But as the season approaches, the Tigers will have to determine whether patience with their highest-paid player will pay off—or if it’s time to fully embrace the next generation.