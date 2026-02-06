As Team Puerto Rico gears up for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, if they still opt to play, they were hoping to have Detroit Tigers slugger Javier Baez on their roster. However, due to suspension, that will no longer be possible.

Baez has been suspended for the 2026 WBC due to marijuana use, via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. He was handed a two-year suspension after testing positive for marijuana during the 2023 WBC. That suspension is expected to end one month after the WBC.

While Baez won't be able to represent Team Puerto Rico, he won't face any punishment from MLB or the Tigers. Marijuana hasn't been on the league's banned substance list since 2020, meaning Baez hasn't broken any MLB rules. The WBC disagrees though, leading to his banishment from the 2026 games.

Their decision will be a major blow for Team Puerto Rico. Baez has become a staple of the team and was preparing to enter his third WBC with the program. In both 2017 and 2023, he was named to the All-World Baseball Classic Team at second base.

Baez is coming off of a resurgent season with the Tigers. His numbers tailed off at the end of the season, but he still earned his third career All-Star nomination after hitting .257 with 12 home runs, 57 RBIs and five stolen bases.

Not being able to represent his home country isn't what Baez wanted. But at the very least, he'll now have more time to prepare for what he hopes is another successful run with the Tigers.