The Detroit Tigers made a defining offseason move when they finalized the addition of Framber Valdez, with manager AJ Hinch playing a direct role in closing the deal. The signing reshapes Detroit’s rotation and signals aggressive intent entering the 2026 season.

Hinch did more than offer approval from afar. During the first week of February, he traveled to Florida to meet Valdez in person, focusing on trust, familiarity, and a clear competitive vision. The visit reflected how seriously the Tigers pursued the left-hander this offseason.

Valdez built a strong foundation with Hinch during their time together with the Houston Astros in 2018 and 2019. That trust gave the Tigers an advantage in free agency. The skipper did not leave the pursuit solely to the front office. He played an active role in recruiting Valdez and reinforcing the organization’s commitment.

97.1 The Ticket posted Hinch’s remarks on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, including his account of the final meeting before the deal became official.

“Had a good meal with him, spent a few hours with him, talked a little about old times but a lot about what’s ahead.”

Article Continues Below

A.J. Hinch flew to Florida to meet one on one with Framber Valdez before the Tigers sealed the deal last week: “Had a good meal with him, spent a few hours with him, talked a little about old times but a lot about what’s ahead.” pic.twitter.com/q9lc7oP7bk — 97.1 The Ticket: (@971theticketxyt) February 11, 2026

Hinch’s comments reflect the dual message behind Detroit’s pitch. While acknowledging their shared past, he emphasized the future of the Tigers’ rotation and the opportunity to contend immediately. That forward-looking focus aligns with a franchise determined to accelerate its competitive timeline.

The move carries significant weight for the organization. Adding Valdez gives the rotation another proven southpaw alongside back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, forming one of the most formidable left-handed duos in the league and a pairing capable of anchoring high-stakes games. It also underscores Hinch’s expanding influence, which now reaches well beyond daily lineup construction and in-game strategy.

By traveling personally and investing time in conversation, Hinch showed the organization’s full commitment to landing an additional cornerstone starter. This signing signals a franchise firmly in win-now mode. It reflects a team determined to capitalize on a competitive window opening in the Motor City.