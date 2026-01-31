The New York Mets received clarity Friday regarding Francisco Lindor’s international status, ending weeks of speculation surrounding his availability for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

The Mets confirmed Lindor will miss the upcoming tournament after he failed to secure the mandatory insurance required for international competition. Although he cleared all medical benchmarks for Major League play, World Baseball Classic rules tied to his recent surgery rendered him ineligible.

The 32-year-old infielder underwent a minor right elbow cleanup procedure in October 2025, following the conclusion of New York's season. Although the recovery progressed without complication, insurance providers flagged the timing of the surgery as a risk factor, making coverage unavailable for tournament participation.

Without insurance in place, neither the Mets nor Lindor could assume financial responsibility for his $34.1 million salary in the event of an injury during the Classic. The decision became official late Friday night as a result.

The MLB Players Association addressed the situation by sharing Lindor’s statement through its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, confirming both the insurance issue and his readiness for the upcoming season.

MLBPA Statement on Francisco Lindor's participation in WBC: “Due to the cleanup procedure that Francisco Lindor had on his right elbow earlier this offseason, he will not be participating for team Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. "Francisco is obviously… — MLBPA (@MLBPA) January 31, 2026

Article Continues Below

The development delivers a significant blow to Team Puerto Rico, which will host Pool A games at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan from March 6 through March 11. Lindor was named team captain in April 2025 and was expected to anchor both the lineup and leadership group.

Puerto Rico has now lost both middle-infield cornerstones, as Carlos Correa was also denied insurance coverage earlier this week. The situation has intensified broader debate surrounding World Baseball Classic insurance policies and their growing impact on star availability.

For the Mets, the update brings mixed emotions. Fans will miss seeing Lindor represent his home nation, but the organization confirmed he will report fully healthy to spring training in Port St. Lucie. Lindor enters camp coming off a strong 2025 season, appearing in 160 games and posting his second 30–30 campaign in three years.

New York enters camp with its five-time All-Star shortstop fully focused on the 2026 season while international ambitions remain on hold.