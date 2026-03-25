The Charlotte Hornets are comfortably in a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference this season, but with the home-court advantage they've been getting from the Spectrum Center lately, it might be beneficial to get to the seventh seed to get the deciding game on their court. Charlotte is just 18-17 at home this season, but the renewed interest from fans recently is notable, according to a release from the team via X, formerly Twitter.

“With tonight's sellout crowd of 19,450, the Hornets have now sold out nine-straight games at the Spectrum Center and have 19 total sellouts on the season,” Hornets PR posted.

The Hornets sit in the middle of the pack in attendance this season, a far cry from two years ago, when they were dead last. It shows the impact of having an exciting young team, led by LaMelo Ball, who is breaking records and playing a fun brand of basketball for Charlotte.

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Charlotte defeated the struggling Sacramento Kings by 44 points on Tuesday night, but it isn't just bottom-feeders that they are having success against. The Hornets also have blowout victories on this homestand against the Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, and Miami Heat. Notably, the Magic and Heat are two possible opponents for the Hornets in the play-in tournament.

The Hornets finish their seven-game homestand with games against the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Boston Celtics. If they can continue their winning ways against some of those teams, it might be time to start having a more serious conversation about their chances in the Eastern Conference.