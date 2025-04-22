ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Diego Padres finish their trip to Detroit as they face the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Tigers prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, the Padres took the early lead. A Tirso Ornelas fielder's choice drove in the first run of the game in the first inning. Still, Zach McKinstry and Colt Keith would drive in runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead. Fernando Tatis Jr. would tie the game in the second inning, but the Tigers would get RBIs from Tomas Nido and Riley Green in the bottom of the inning to take the lead again. The Tigers would add two more runs in the bottom of the third as well. In the top of the fifth, the Padres would strike twice, but they would not score again, as the Tigers one of the game 6-4.

The Padres and Tigers play game two of the series on Monday.

Padres-Tigers Projected Starters

Kyle Hart vs. Reese Olson

Kyle Hart (1-1) with a 6.48 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP

Last Start: Hart went five innings in his last start, giving up ten hits and two home runs. He would strike out two batters, but also give up five runs as he took the loss to the Astros.

Away Splits: Hart is 0-1 on the road with a 15.88 ERA and a .429 opponent batting average.

Reese Olson (2-1) with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP

Last Start: Reese Olson went five innings in his last start, giving up four hits and two walks. He would strike out five batters and not give up a run as Olson took the win and the Tigers beat the Royals 6-1.

Home Splits: Olson is 2-0 at home with a 1.64 ERA and a .268 opponent batting average.

Here are the Padres-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Tigers Odds

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +126

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

How to Watch Padres vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: SDPA/FDSNDT

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the way for the Padres. He is hitting .349 this year with a .424 OBP. He has a double, a triple, eight home runs, 17 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 23 runs scored. Meanwhile, Gavin Sheets has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .344 with a .388 OBP. Sheets has four doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, a stolen base, and seven runs scored. Meanwhile, Mann Machado has been solid this year. He is hitting .306 with a .379 OBP. Machado also has nine doubles, two home runs, ten RBIs, and 17 runs scored this year.

Meanwhile, Jose Iglesias is hitting well, hitting .275 with a .327 OBP this year. He has four doubles, six RBIs, and four runs scored.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Spencer Torkelson has led the way for the Tigers this year. He is hitting .286 with a .392 OBP. Torkelson has seven doubles, seven home runs, 21 RBIS, and 17 runs scored. Zach McKinstry has also been solid this year. He is hitting .314 with a .424 OBP. He has two doubles, three triples, a home run, 12 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Meanwhile, Kerry Carpenter has been great this year as well. He is hitting .315 with a .338 OBP. Carpenter has three doubles, five home runs, 11 RBIs, and 11 runs scored.

Riley Green has also hit well this year. Greene is hitting .227 with a .277 OBP. He has four doubles, three home runs, nine RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Finally, Dillon Dingler has been solid this year. He has hit .276 with a .288 OBP. Dingler has three doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine RBIs, and five runs scored this year.

Final Padres-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Kyle Hart has been hit or miss this year. He has two starts going at least five innings, and giving up two or fewer runs. In the other two games, he has pitched a total of 5.2 innings, giving up ten runs. Further, both bad starts are on the road, while the quality starts have been at home. Reese Olson has been similar. In his two road starts, he has pitched nine innings, giving up eight runs. In his two starts at home, he has pitched 11 innings, giving up two runs. The current members of the Padres have had some success against Reese Olson, though, hitting .391 in 23 at-bats. Still, they have not hit a home run and have scored just two runs against him. If Olson can hold the Padres to two runs in this game, the Tigers should be able to score plenty against Hart and take the win in this one.

Final Padres-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers ML (-148)